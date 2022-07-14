Parimatch app

All the necessary information for starting betting and gambling via the Parimatch app in India. Learn how to download the Parimatch app and register via this app, what are the bonuses of the bookmaker, and much more.

Parimatch Review



Parimatch is one of the most famous and popular bookmakers in the world. She started her activity in 1994 and during her time on the market, she proved herself only from the best sides. Parimatch provides a huge selection of bets and gambling and attractive bonuses. Parimatch also offers a convenient and high-quality mobile application, which is translated into many languages ​​including Hindi. In the Parimatch apk, you can bet on both traditional sports and eSports. A very convenient system for depositing and withdrawing funds and a completely secure personal registration area where it will not take you more than a couple of minutes. Parimatch uses a license issued by Curacao eGaming.

Parimatch Mobile App

If for some reason you cannot use a personal computer for betting, do not worry. Parimatch has made its own application that is supported on both Android and iOS, they both have the same interface and work without freezing on any device. The application includes all the functions that are on the official website. In the mobile app, you can place bets, deposit or withdraw funds, use bonuses, read about new promotions and follow matches online. The application has excellent protection and will keep all your data, so you don’t have to worry about security.

The mobile application also has advantages over the PC version. Below we look at the more significant ones:

. Optimization: The application has good optimization and will not log even if your smartphone is not the flagship on the market;

. Safety: All data that you leave on the site is well protected and not encrypted. They will never fall into the hands of scammers;

. Notifications: You can subscribe to push notifications that will keep you always up to date.

. Bonuses: Paramatch offers a bonus for those users who download the app;

. Convenience: You are not tied to a workplace. To place bets you need to have internet access;

. Saving traffic: The mobile application allows you to save Internet traffic as it does not download it again.

To use all these functions, you just need to install the application on your smartphone, you will find instructions on how to do this below.

Parimatch Sports Betting

Parimatch has a huge range of bets that will satisfy any fan. On the site and mobile app you will find a list of traditional sports which includes more than 20 different disciplines. Also in the mobile application, you have the opportunity to watch the match online without leaving it. You can go to any sport you are interested in and find all the information available to you about upcoming tournaments or matches, odds for a particular game and available predictions. Most popular sports:

. Football;

. Basketball;

. Tennis;

. Cricket;

. UFS;

. Table tennis;

. And others.

In addition, on the site or mobile app you can bet on eSports. Which for a long period of time has found many fans around the world. They also have all the popular tournaments. The most popular sections in eSports:

. CSGO;

. Dota 2;

. Lol;

. And others.

How to Download the Parimatch App

For the application, you will need to free up about 80 MB of memory and a good internet connection. Next, two guides for installing the application on Android and iOS will be presented:

How Download Android App

Unfortunately, you cannot install the application from Google Play. This is due to Google’s policy against gambling on its site. To download and install the Parimatch mobile app, simply follow these steps:

1. Go to the settings of your smartphone and allow the installation of applications from unknown sources;

2. Next, you need to go to the official Parimatch website and go to the section to download the mobile application;

3. Click on the “Android” button;

4. Wait until the download of the apk file is completed;

5. Run the file and follow the instructions on it;

You have installed the application, now you need to register and make the first deposit in order to earn big money.

How Download IOS App

The Parimatch mobile application is available in the AppStore and you can install it from there, but we do not recommend that you do this, as you may fall for scammers. For safe installation, follow the following procedure:

1. Use the web browser on your device to visit the official Parimatch website;

2. Go to the download section of mobile applications for betting;

3. Wait for redirect after button click;

4. Find and click on the iOS logo;

5. You will be taken to the AppStore, where you can download the application;

6. Download and install the application;

You have installed the application, now you need to register and make your first deposit to earn big money.

Parimatch Login

The registration process will not take you much time. You need to follow these steps:

1. Go to the mobile application, find the “Register” button;

2. You will find yourself on the registration window; you need to enter all the information required from you in certain fields;

3. Create your username and password. Remember the password, it will come in handy every time you log into your account;

4. After you have entered all the necessary information, confirm the registration and accept the terms of use of the site and mobile application;

5. Click on the “Finish” button.

The registration process is completed, but we remind you that you must be over 18 years old to use the services of the mobile application.

Deposit And Withdraws

In order to start betting, you need to replenish your wallet. This process will not take much time, because the Parimatch bookmaker has a huge range of payment systems and you can find the one that suits you best:

. VISA;

. Mastercard;

. QIWI wallet;

. WebMoney;

. Skrill

. Neteller;

. Advcash.

The process of withdrawing funds that you won by betting or online casino is a bit more complicated and takes more time. First, you need to go through the account verification process. You need to provide documents confirming your identity and age. This is done so that scammers do not create many accounts and do not use bonuses many times.

The process of depositing funds does not take more than a couple of minutes and the withdrawal process can take no more than a few days.

Parimatch Bonus System

Parimatch bookmaker offers a wide range of bonuses and offers. They are updated weekly and also Parimatch loves to play various promotional codes to make it more interesting for you to bet.

The very first bonus that you will see and be able to use is the welcome bonus, which is received by all newcomers to this platform after registration. It credits the bonus amount to your account after you deposit the amount of which is indicated in the promotion.

Parimatch also offers cashback. You will receive cashback for 7 days from each of your losses on single bets or multiple bets on basketball, football, table tennis, etc. The minimum cashback bet is INR 300 with stakes of 1.5 per single bet.

You can see all new bonuses in the mobile application or on the official website, you can also subscribe to updates so that you receive push notifications on your smartphone. Or subscribe to official accounts in social networks.

Customer Service

Parimatch customer support is a kind of 24 hours 7 days week service for resolving player difficulties. They can assist you in resolving any issue. You may contact them:

. Online chat 24/7;

. Email – support.in@Parimatch.com;

. Telegram – Telegram@ParimatchINDIA_bot;

. WhatsApp.

Before contacting a support service please read the information from the FAQ, because there is a lot of useful information which is often enough to solve the problem without any help from the support staff.

FAQ

Can I make multiple accounts with Parimatch?

No, it is categorically forbidden as in all bookmaker offices. Each player has the right to create only one account and no more. Tracked these days it is quite easy through the owner’s IP address, so do not violate.

Is Parimatch legal in India or not?

We can say with confidence that Parimatch is a legal betting platform. Almost all bookmakers who distribute their sites and apps in India have an online platform in other countries, thus avoiding legal sanctions. In addition, all big bookmakers like Parimatch are licensed, which helps encrypt players’ data, thus making it harder to track players.

Can I play casino games on the Parimatch app on my mobile device?

Oh sure. Since the application is fully compatible with the official website, the casino game in the Parimatch application is also available for you on your gadget. To play in the casino, you can download the app of the Parimatch casino in the appropriate section on the official website.