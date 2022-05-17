Parish Priest of Kalathur Church Fr Lawrence D’Souza Passes Away

Udupi: Parish priest of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Kalathur Church, Fr Lawrence D’Souza passed away on May 17. He was 71.

Fr Lawrence D’Souza had served as assistant parish priest of Udyavar and Santhekatte – Mount Rosary Church. He had also served as the Parish Priest at Indabettu, Taccode, Belthangaday, Mudarangday and Belman Parishes.

Bishop of Udupi Diocese Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo and Msgr Dr Baptist Menezes the Vicar General of the Diocese have condoled the death of Fr Lawrence D’Souza.