Parish Priest of Katipalla Fr Valerian Lewis (55) Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Mangaluru: Parish Priest of Infant Mary Church Katipalla, Fr Valerian Lewis (55), passed away due to cardiac arrest on November 21.

In the evening of November 21, Fr Lewis was feeling breathlessness during the prayer service in the church. Immediately he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, but he did not respond to the treatment and breathed his last.

Fr Valerian Lewis was born in Puttur in 1966 to Antony Lewis and Catherine Lewis (nee Lobo). He was ordained as a priest in 1995 and was known for his soft-spoken nature and excellent administrative skills.

He served as an assistant parish priest in Barkur Church for two years from 1995-96 and two years in Vamanjoor church from 1998-2000. He was the assistant director in Jeppu Parish for two years from 1996 to 1998.

He was promoted as Parish Priest and served in Kokkada (2000-2007), Sullia (2007-2012) and Manjeshwar (2012-2019). The new Manjeshwar church was built during his tenure. He had been serving as parish priest of Katipalla till 2019.

The funeral rites will be held on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, at 10.00 a.m. at Infant Mary’s Church, Katipalla.