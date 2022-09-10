Parish Priest of Thokur Fr Peter Fernandes Passes Away

Mangaluru: The Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church, Thokur Fr Peter Fernandes (74), passed away on September 10.

Fr Fernandes was hospitalised several times recently with health complications. He was last hospitalised on September 8, 2022. Due to a sudden massive blockage of a blood vessel in the lung, he breathed his last at Fr Muller Hospital, Kankanady Mangaluru.

Hailing from Pius Nagar, Udupi, Fr Fernandes was born on 9 August 1948, to Cashmir Fernandes and Juvanna Fernandes couple. He was ordained priest for the diocese of Mangalore on May 4, 1978. Fr Peter Fernandes served as an assistant parish priest in Cascia, Bantwal and Madanthyar parishes. He served as parish priest in Ukkinadka, Indubettu, Borimar, Kelarai and Naravi parishes.

Fr Fernandes was also the priest-in-charge in Eliapadav and Maniyampare parishes. He served as the estate manager of the diocese for 6 years.

The Funeral Mass and Burial Service of Fr Peter Fernandes will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 3:30 pm in St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia.

