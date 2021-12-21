Parked Auto Rickshaw Tumbles from a Hilly Nanthoor Road- Narrow Escape for Apt Watchman

Mangaluru: Here is a freak accident due to the negligence of an auto-rickshaw driver. Around 11:00 am Tuesday, 21 December, Prasad driving an auto-rickshaw with license plate no KA 19 AC 7368, the vehicle belonging to his owner, was transporting bags of costumes to be delivered to a School in Mary Hill, Mangaluru for a stage performance, and while the vehicle was going up the hilly road towards Nanthoor, in front of Star Legacy Apartments-1, one of the bags fell on the road, and the driver stopped the auto and went to pick up the bag.

Unfortunately, the driver had not applied the hand/parking brakes, instead had left the vehicle in neutral, which resulted in the vehicle moving backwards down the hill, and even though the driver tried to stop the auto-rickshaw, it was too late, by then the auto tumbled onto the side lane named Karavali Lane, leading to a few apartments, including Star Legacy Apartments, Motisham Fern Hill apartments, among others. The front portion and one side of the auto-rickshaw was damaged, but no injuries to anyone. Good Samaritans Francis Maxim Moras (Traffic Warden) and Kiran Fernandes (DJ), who were nearby, rendered their valuable help.

Luckily the watchman of Star Legacy apartment who usually sits where the auto-rickshaw fell had a miraculous escape since he had gone inside the building to turn on the water pump when the mishap happened. (Watch the video of the watchman speaking of his luck) People of the nearby area say that the uphill curve leading from Kadri towards Nanthoor is very dangerous since it has no safeguard wall built, and even pedestrians walking close by can fall down and get injured or lose lives.

This freak accident is an eye-opener for the concerned people behind this road development work, who have not thought of a protective wall/barrier or a strong iron railing along the side stretch of the road as a safety measure for motorists and pedestrians.

Pictures by DJ Kiran Fernandes