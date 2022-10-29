Parking Fee Collection Issue dominates Udupi CMC Meeting

Udupi: The Issue of irregularities in the parking Fee collection at Malpe Beach under the leadership of the Malpe Beach Development committee dominated the monthly Udupi City Municipal Council meeting on Saturday, October 29.

The issue raised by Councillor Yogish Sailan alleged that in the name of Malpe Beach Development committee, some locals were illegally collecting parking fees on the Beach road. The Malpe Development committee is constituted under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner and the City Municipality Commissioner is the secretary of that Committee. In between without any information how can a third person create one more Malpe Beach Development Committee? Is it authorized? he questioned.

He also said that the Malpe Beach Development Committee, which does not participate in any tender process, has also set up an office on the beach and are collecting parking fees. If the tender is taken by some other person, how can they collect the parking fees?

The Malpe Beach Development Committee president recently gave press statement stating that those who are violating the rules in St. Mary’s Island will be fined. But last year, six people died in a week on the St Mary’s island. Then whom should we impose the fine now? Salian questioned.

The people of Malpe are confused, they do not know which exactly is the authorized development committee. If they question anyone about it, they get threatening calls from the committee.

Opposition leader Ramesh Kanchan said that the committee is looting the tourists in the name of Parking fees, there are no rules for these people. All the workers do not follow the tender rules which is not right. The Deputy commissioner should take action against such people, he demanded.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat replying to the allegation said that during the MLA Elections I had promised the local Bhajana Mandalas. As per my promise I gave 5 Bajana Mandalas the option to collect parking fees. If anyone collects parking fees illegally, then we will take action against them. Within 15 days we will call for a meeting and sort out the problems, he said.

CMC President Sumithra Nayak presided over the monthly meeting. Commissioner Uday Kumar Shetty was also present.

