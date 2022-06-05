Parking Menace in Bendur 3rd Cross Road, Delegation from Bendur Ward 38 Meets ACP Geetha

Mangaluru: A delegation led by Corporator Naveen D’Souza of Ward 38 (Bendur) met the ACP Traffic Geetha Kulkarni to find a solution to stop the traffic congestion in Lower Bendur 3rd Cross, ESI Road on June 4.

A memorandum was submitted to ACP Geetha by area corporator Naveen D’Souza along with ward committee member Priya Patrao, Mangaluru City Civic Group member Arun D’Souza and resident of the area Violet Pereira.

After receiving the memorandum, ACP Geetha immediately agreed to visit the spot to study the situation and take appropriate action.

While ACP Geetha was inspecting the area, she witnessed the difficult situation faced by the residents of the area in moving their vehicles on the road due to the number of vehicles parked on both sides of the road. The vehicles are usually parked by people who have offices and those who visit nearby buildings that do not have parking facilities. After witnessing the situation, ACP Geetha assured that she would direct the corporation to install no parking signs on one side of the road and take action against those violating the rules.

Speaking to mangalorean.com, Corporator Naveen said, “At Lower Bendur 3rd cross road, people who have businesses and those working in nearby areas park their vehicles on both sides of this stretch of the road. They leave their vehicles throughout the day causing problems for the residents in the locality, including ambulances going to the ESI hospital. I have received many complaints from the residents regarding the problems that they face due to the vehicles parked on this road. We decided to meet the ACP Traffic Geetha Kulkarni and submit a memorandum”.

Naveen further said, “The memorandum was drafted by Arun D’Souza, a member of the Mangaluru City Civic Group, residing in the area. On June 4, Ward Committee member Priya Patrao, Journalist Violet Pereira, Arun D’Souza and myself visited the ACP’s office and handed over the memorandum. After receiving the memorandum, the ACP assured us of solving the problem by installing ‘No Parking’ boards for 100 meters from the start point of Lower Bendur’s 3rd Cross Road. I would like to thank ACP Geetha for her initiative in solving the traffic problem in this area.”

Speaking to mangalorean.com, Ward Committee member Priya Patrao said, “I am very happy that as soon as ACP Geetha received the memorandum from us, she immediately visited the spot. In this area, most of the commercial buildings do not have parking spaces and the people, who have businesses and work in such buildings, park their vehicles on this stretch of the road, causing inconvenience to the residents of this area. While ACP Geetha was inspecting the area, she too witnessed the problems faced by the residents of the area. ACP Geetha then assured us of installing ‘No Parking’ boards for a stretch of 100 meters. Once the boards are installed, violators will be penalized. I will follow up on this issue until the residents of this area get relief from the problem. I would like to thank ACP Geetha for her quick response and action regarding this problem.”