Partial Road Near Maravoor Bridge Collapsed- Airport Traffic Affected



Mangaluru: This heavy rain has not only flooded the City streets, but has also knocked down compound walls, poles, trees and also a portion of the road near the Maravoor Bridge, which is a busy road with traffic going to the Mangaluru International Airport.

While the workers are near the spot figuring out how to rectify the situation, it is urged that vehicles going towards the Airport or coming back are advised to take the Gurpur-Moodabidri road . While the restoration work is going on, the road near the bridge will be closed, as per sources.

To be on the safer side, it’s better to take an alternative road which leads to the Airport, rather than put your lives in jeopardy traveling on such a hazardous road near the Maravoor Bridge. Have a BON VOYAGE and not a TRAGIC VOYAGE!