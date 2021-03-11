Spread the love



















Participating in the game during Covid era

Watching the game from home is now the new normal. It is almost one year since the lockdowns started and matches were postponed as Covid-19 struck. Bookmakers have made it bearable following the games from home even as plans to get fans back to the stadia take shape.

Bookies have been able to do this through promotions and offer that include great bonuses, to keep fans playing as they follow matches. SportyTrader analyses the best betting offers of the moment while rating them on a scale of up to 10.

One of the top bookmakers Bet365 has a welcome bonus that is rated at 9.5/10 as it offers interesting bet credits. Upon registration, a user needs the promo code STYVIP1 to activate the sign-up offer. The impressive welcome offer can see a new user receive up to £100 in bet credits. Among the terms and conditions listed for the offers, a new user is required to wager the bonus received 15x on eligible games before a withdrawal can be made.

Another great site with a great offer is 1XBet, which is rated 9.5/10. Here a user can get a 100% bonus. The best feature on 1XBet is this offer available to new customers upon their first deposit that can see a user receive up to $130 in free bets. To activate the offer, a promo code – STYVIP is required to receive the offer. Upon registration, the new user is expected to make a first deposit of a minimum value of €1. The bonus received must be rolled over 5x in accumulator bets, each of which must have selections of odds of at least 1.4.

22Bet bonus offer is also rated at 9.5/10, with a new user offered a matching bonus of their first deposit, up to €122. Not many sites offer customers bonuses this good, of up to 100% match.

Activating this bonus doesn’t need any promo code, just a minimum deposit of one euro then once a qualifying bet is placed, it is matched 100%, up to a maximum of €122. The bonus offered must be wagered 5x in the space of seven days after which all remaining amounts left will expire. The wagering terms require that the user places accumulator bets of at least three legs with minimum odds of 1.4.

Marathon Bet is another top bookmaker rated by SportyTrader to the tune of 9.0/10. Here a user is entitled to a bonus of up to £20. To activate the Marathon Bet bonus, a user has to use the promo code BONUS20 and it comes in form of a free bet. The user has to make a deposit of £20 and turn that over 5x on accumulators with at least three legs and minimum odds of 1.5 for each selection.

The five times wagering requirement has to be done within 90 days of making the initial deposit. The £20 free bet is only received once the wagering requirements are met. The free bet is valid for seven days. After that, the free bet stake will not be returned with any winnings.