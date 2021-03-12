Spread the love



















‘Participation is More Important Than Winning’- Chief Guest at Inaugural of 2-day Annual Police Sports

Mangaluru: Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning. If you don’t have confidence, you’ll always find a way not to win. Do you know what the favourite part of the sport is? The opportunity to participate. Gold medals aren’t really made of gold. They’re made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts. And for that matter, the police department under the leadership of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar had taken a keen interest in making the police force participate in exercise/fitness programmes to keep them healthy and fit, and this Annual Sports event.

It is said, “Talent Wins Games, but Teamwork and Intelligence Wins Championships”, and in that spirit seven Police teams from Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate like, City Armed Reserve Police, Central Sub Division Police, South Sub-Division Police, North Sub-Division police, Traffic Sub-Division, police, City Special Units police and Women police all attired in colourful T-shirts with logo participated in the March Past to mark the Two-Day Annual Sports Day, which was held on the District armed Reserve police Ground on Friday, 12 March and will culminate on 13 March 2021. Police personnel, their families and staff gathered with great ardour and enthusiasm to witness the Annual Sports Event, under the scorching heat.

The seven teams splendidly marched with pride and elegance in their colourful shirts to mark the opening ceremony to the tune of the police band with ARSI Ganesh as the bandleader. The dignitaries on the dais namely- Chief district and sessions judge of Dakshina Kannada Justice B Muralidhar Pai as chief guest, joined by guests of honour- Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar, and Chennaveerappa Hadapadh- DCP -CAR Mangaluru, among others received the guard of honour of the marching teams. The sports event was inaugurated by the chief guest and other dignitaries by releasing the balloons and white doves in the air.

In his welcome address, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “I want to compliment the police team behind the arrangement of this sports event which I think is the best that I have seen in my life. Also happy to be here in Mangaluru at the helm of this post, and feel proud of the colleagues and police personnel I work with who are disciplined, committed and hard-working. A couple of weeks back we launched a fitness programme for our police personnel with the aim to ensure good health and fitness of all the staff members. Generally, after a point of time, due to work pressure, which includes maintaining law and order, the staff forget to focus on their own health. Women tend to put on weight due to pregnancy, hormonal imbalances and injuries, and are often busy balancing work and family”.

“Long hours of duty, irregular eating habits, and lack of sleep takes a toll. This is an attempt to improve health and fitness, I ask our staff to make the best use of the opportunity of exercises and sports, and see that they lose weight and look fit. Exercises and sporting events if followed strictly, will not only help in staying healthy but also reduce money spent on hospital bills in the long run. Take an active part in this two-day sport, with great sport spirit”, added Police Commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest B Muralidhar Pai said, “One needs to aim high in order to achieve much. Participating is more important than winning. Win or lose, you need to accept the challenge. If you lose once, try again and you’ll succeed. For sports fans, sports are the epitome of hard work and dedication. To get to the pinnacle of their sport, even the most naturally gifted athletes have to give their best. The only way to prove that you’re a good sport is to lose. In sports, it is not all about winning, but your participation. It’s not the will to win that matters—everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters”.

“In a sports event, it is very important to have teamwork, team spirit, cooperation and attitude of encouraging your teammates. The advantage of sports events is that you develop leadership qualities, physical strength and competitiveness. Clearly, sports can help you reach your fitness goals and maintain a healthy weight. However, they also encourage healthy decision-making such as not smoking and not drinking. Taking part in sport can help us feel fitter, healthier and mentally strong, and that is just the start of it. Sport can also be fun, especially when played as part of a team or with family or friends. Sport can also develop great leaders and be an opportunity for individuals to shine, whether it is playing for a local grassroots club or at an international level. Wishing the event all success and best of luck to the participants”, added Judge B Muralidhar Pai.

Following the arrival of the Sports Torch carried by the athlete Muthu Pawar, CR, the winner in the 2018 Sports Event, a torch that signified the spirit of true sportsmanship, enthusiasm, peace and friendship. The seven teams then pledged the Oath led by the group leaders of the groups, the oath administered by Anukumar, PSI. DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar rendered the vote of thanks. Barke police inspector Jyothirlinga Honnakatte, Assistant Sub Inspector Harishchandra Baikampady and 72-year-old retired Physical Director of Badria College- Moideen Kunhi compered the sports meet.