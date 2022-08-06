Partly cloudy weather, light rain likely in J&K: MeT deptt

Srinagar: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy sky with light rain at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

“Partly cloudy weather with light rain at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours in J&K”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 19.7 degrees Cesius, Pahalgam 14.8 and Gulmarg 11.2 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region clocked 12.1 degrees, Leh 14.3 and Kargil 17.

Jammu registered 24.8 degrees, Katra 22.2, Batote 18.3, Banihal 18.6 and Bhaderwah 19 as the minimum temperature.

