Party has Done Injustice to me – Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: “It was unexpected for me, the party has done injustice to me. I feel the party does not need my services”, said Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

After being denied the ticket from the Udupi constituency, Raghupathi Bhat expressed his displeasure at his residence on April 12.

Addressing the media persons Raghupathi Bhat said, “I was shocked by the decision of the party, because none of the senior leaders consulted with me before denying the ticket. I am not expecting a call from Amit Shah, but the district leaders could have contacted me. I was denied the ticket because of caste politics, the party should have informed me in advance. Without any clue, the party has cheated me”.

Raghupathi Bhat further said, “After seeing the candidates list in the news channel, I came to know that I was denied the ticket. I will not take any decision now. Within a couple of days, I will brief the press on my decision. The party has given many options and the BJP has never lost any elections. Today when the party has strengthened they do not need my services. When the Party was in trouble, we faced many problems. I will stand with my party workers until my last breath”.

When asked about the new candidate Yashpal Suvarna, Bhat said, “Yashpal Suvarna is a good leader and I am happy with the announcement, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...