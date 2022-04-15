Party is supreme and sacrosanct, says B.L Santosh to Raj BJP workers

Jaipur: BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh, while giving the winning mantra for 2023 Assembly polls to party members, on Friday said that the organisation is supreme and no one should ever try to pose himself higher than it.

Santosh is on a two-day trip to Rajasthan.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi credited their victories to the organisation after the recently-held four Assembly polls held recently, he said.

Santosh further announced that no preferences would be given during ticket distribution.

“A few people might get ticked off with this trend and state BJP president Satish Poonia may get more enemies, but let’s not care and everyone should work for the party’s victory,” he said.

The party is important, not the individual. All leaders will have to work in unison to take the party forward and prepare for the elections, he said, adding that factionalism has no place in the party. There is no person or office-bearer larger than the organisation. After the Assembly elections, PM Modi and UP CM had also credited their victory to the party. Therefore, it is important to focus on the strength of the organisation.

While addressing the BJP state office-bearers, Morcha presidents and general secretaries, Santosh and said that statements should be made on the basis of party line only. At the same time, he said that before the 2023 polls, everyone will have to pay focus on measures to increase the party’s base in the state.

On Thursday, the BJP leader went to Poonia’s residence for dinner and the two leaders had long discussions on party strategy till 1 a.m.