Spread the love



















Parull Chaudhry excited to play ‘hoity-toity aunt’

Mumbai: Actress Parull Chaudhry will soon be seen playing a prim and prom south Mumbai lady in the upcoming show “Bhagya Lakshmi”.

Even though she doesn’t connect with her character personally, the actress enjoyed portraying the part.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the upcoming show will follow the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background always puts others’ needs before her’s.

In the show, television actress Aishwarya Khare has been paired opposite actor Rohit Suchanti to play the lead characters.

Playing the role of an aunt, Parull will be seen essaying the character of Karishma Oberoi — a woman born and brought up in south Mumbai who lives a rather lavish life.

Talking about her character in the show, Parull says: “I am extremely excited about playing the hero’s hoity-toity aunt. When I was offered the role first, I knew this is the type of character I would like to play. While there isn’t any resonance with my character and personality, I definitely feel she is someone I can effortlessly pull off.”

Parull finds her role challenging yet entertaining.

“Her character is interesting and challenging at the same time, which is why I am eagerly looking forward to beginning my journey on this show. In fact, I am also extremely delighted to work alongside Aishwarya and Rohit who are super fun and really amazing co-actors. I just hope the audience also loves seeing me in this new version.”

“Bhagya Lakshmi” will air on Zee TV from August 3.

Like this: Like Loading...