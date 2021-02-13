Spread the love



















Parvin Dabas on reintroducing ‘panja’ professionally



Mumbai: Actor Parvin Dabas said he is happy that he got a chance to reintroduce panja as a sport worldwide.

He is doing it by backing the Pro-Panja League.

“As a youngster, the passion and talent of Indian Panja wrestlers whom I used to combat with, always excited me! One can say, that the Pro-Panja League is a platform for this Indian talent to be at the fore in the global arm wrestling scenario,” said Parvin.

“Being a Haryanvi, panja was considered the ultimate non-violent method of testing one’s strength. I am glad for reintroducing world class athletes to the game which has its roots in India and is celebrated around the world professionally,” he added.

Pro-Panja League finale will be held in Mumbai on February 14.