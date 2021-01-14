Spread the love



















Paryaya Admar Mutt swamiji presents golden umbrella to Lord Sri Krishna

Udupi(UNI): Paryaya Admar Mutt Eshapriya Tirtha swamiji presented a ‘Suvarna Chatra’ (golden umbrella) to Lord Sri Krishna at Sri Krishna Temple here on Thursday.

The umbrella weighs 2.5 kg in gold. It has been prepared at a cost of Rs 50 lakh of which Rs 15 lakh has been reimbursed from the old gold ornaments of the temple.

Sculptor Raghavendracharya Kunjarugri, from Pajaka near Udupi, made the golden umbrella under the supervision of Santosh Shet of Udupi, according to a statement from the mutt.