Passengers evacuated after fire on cruise ship in Sydney

Sydney: Passengers on a cruise ship docked in Sydney were forced to evacuate on Friday due to a fire that broke out onboard.

The ship moored at the White Bay Cruise Terminal caught fire earlier in the morning.

Two passengers were assessed by paramedics but were not transported to the hospital.

Superintendent Adam Dewberry from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) told Xinhua news agency that the ship approximately carried 800 people on board, and they contained the blaze with complete extinguishment and continued normal operations after the initial event.

“The fire started in an accommodation cabin on Level 5 of the ship,” FRNSW said in a statement.

“As a precaution Levels 5 and 6 of the ship have been evacuated with the remainder of the ship maintaining its normal operations.”

Dewberry added that the specific number of people affected and the cause of the fire were still under investigation.

