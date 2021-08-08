Spread the love



















Passengers Injured in Car and Truck Collision at Heroor Bridge

Udupi: Some passengers were injured after the car in which they were travelling collided into a speeding truck on NH 66 at Heroor Bridge on Sunday, August 8.

The exact number of injured passengers and their identity is yet to be known.

According to the primary information by Brahmavar Police, four persons from Mangaluru were travelling towards Kundapur. When they reached the Herror Bridge the car driver while trying to avoid potholes, lost control of the car and collided into a Truck. The injured persons were shifted to the hospital.

Brahmavar Police have visited the spot and investigation is on.

