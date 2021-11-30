Past Enmity between 2-Groups! Gang War launches a Youth in Critical Condition into Hospital

Mangaluru: What is happening to Mangaluru, which was once a peaceful and friendly Coastal town , where these days we are seeing a rise in assaults, rape, moral-policing, murders by shooting and stabbing, etc, and now GANG-WAR. As per reports from Urwa Police station, a youth was assaulted by a gang of 8-9 persons late Sunday night. In that attack, the victim was a youth identified as Shravan, who was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition.

Sources reveal that the youth was attacked by a group of eight to nine people belonging to the ‘Alike’ gang. Police believe that past enmity between two groups has led to this assault on this youth. It is learnt that the said attack was in retaliation to one Indrajeeth murder case of 2020 in Barke, in the City. Shravan is believed to be a friend of one Ankit who is ther brother of the two accused in the Indrajeeth murder case. It is also laernt that Indrajeeth was murdered by Talvar Jagga gang or Bolur gang. Investigation is still on pertaining to that murder.

Earlier a case booked under regular section IPC 307 at Urwa police station, however, now a gang war is revealed. As per police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the victim is still in critical condition, and that thorough investigation will follow after getting the true facts, once the victim recovers.