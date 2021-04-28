Spread the love



















Patel extends Purple Cap lead



Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler Harshal Patel took his wicket tally for the season to 17 in their thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell overtook Faf du Plessis to be third on the Orange Cap table as his 20-ball 25 on Monday took his run tally for the season to 223. Shikhar Dhawan remains the holder of the Orange Cap with 265 runs, although he could only add six runs on Monday.

Patel took the all-important wickets of the dangerous Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis, thus playing an integral role in RCB’s win on Monday. He ended the match with figures of 2/37.