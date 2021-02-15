Spread the love



















Paterson Gonsalves (51) from Marnamikatte Passes Away

Paterson Gonsalves (51), from Marnamikatte, son of late Peter and late Sophie Gonsalves, Brother of Nelson/Prescilla, Lavina/Henry D’Costa, Elveena/Joylus Moras and Samson/Sonel, Uncle of Hayden, Lyndon, Nathon, Ethan and Brandon, passed away on February 10, 2021, in Bengaluru.

The funeral ceremony will be held on February 16, at 3:00 pm, at the Sacred Heart Church, 62 Richmond Road, Victoria Layout, Bengaluru.

Bereaved family members

Contact: +91 98451 81048 -Samson