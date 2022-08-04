Path-Breaking Release of Arebhashe Dictionary & National Seminar at SAC

Path-Breaking Release of Arebhashe Dictionary & National Seminar at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: A unique programme of the formal release of the much appreciated Arebhashe Dictionary and National Seminar on “Endangered Languages & Dictionary” will be held on Saturday, 6 August, 2022 in St Aloysius College Sanidhya Hall from 10.00 am till 4.00pm.

The event will be jointly hosted by Karnataka Arebhashe Culture and Literature Academy, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Karavali Wikimedians Usergroup, Mangaluru and CIS – A2K, Bengaluru. The dictionary will be formally released by Prof. Vivek Rai, former Vice Chancellor of Hampi Kannada University and Prof. Ramaswamy, Former Vice Chancellor of Madras University will speak on the dictionary. Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of StAloysius Institutions and Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, Principal of the College will grace the occasion.

In the afternoon session, Prof. Ramaswamy will speak on “Endangered Languages and Projects”, Wikipedia Foundation Employee, Sri Tanvir Hasan will speak on, “Digitalization, Open Knowledge, Unicode and Arebhashe” and Sri Om Shivaprakash of Sanchaya will address the gathering as a resource person. Dr Mahalinga Bhat, Dr Kishore Kumar Rai, Sheni and Smt Babitha Shetty will be the moderators of the sessions. Later Dr Vishwanatha Badikana will present a report on the achievements of Tulu Wikipedia and celebration of the 7 th anniversary of the organization.

The event has been lauded as one of the significant and path breaking initiatives in documenting the vocabulary, pronunciation, meanings of Arebhashe words with relevant examples. At a time when scholars and language lovers express their anxiety on thousands of indigenous and regional languages on the verge of extinction, this project is the most needed one and a model for other organizations and persons to preserve and promote such languages.

