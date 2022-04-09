Pathology Exhibition at Father Muller Hospital Kankanady on 13 April

Mangaluru: In celebration of National Pathology Day, a Pathology Exhibition will be held in the patient waiting area of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital on 13 April 2022 between 9 am-5pm. The exhibits are from various pathological specimens collected over the years by the department. It will bring to understanding of the various diseases that man inflicts and how it affects the body. The need to understand disease too is important for the general public. With the holidays in place we hope to see curious students and their parents at the exhibition.

Dr V R Khanolkar (1895-1978)

A brief summary on the person whom the day is celebrated. Dr Vasant Ramji Khanolkar, a well- known pathologist and Cancer researcher was born on April 13 th 1895 in Quetta. He joined as a medical student in Grant Medical College in Bombay in 1912. Later he completed his MD Pathology from the University of London in 1921. He was a Professor of Pathology in Grants Medical and Seth GS Medical Colleges. He was instrumental in establishing the department of Pathology at Tata Memorial Hospital in 1941. He was also responsible for the formation of the Indian Cancer Research Centre and was its director from 1953 to 1963. After an illustrious career Dr V R Khanolkar was laid to rest on October 8 th 1978.

He made major contributions to the epidemiology and understanding of cancer, blood groups, and leprosy. He was the first to show the existence of dhoti cancers, and was among the earliest to demonstrate the carcinogenicity of tobacco and the use of needle aspiration cytology for the diagnosis of neoplasms. He was an acclaimed teacher and was on the boards of numerous international organizations. Recognizing the yeoman service rendered by Dr Khanolkar to Medicine and research, Govt of India conferred “Padma Bhushan” in 1955.

He is the founding President of Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists (IAPM) and is regarded as “Father of Pathology and Medical Research in India”. IAPM is indebted to Dr V R Khanolkar for his contribution in the field of Pathology and Medical Research and it is apt to commemorate his birthday, the April 13 th as the “National Pathology Day” in India.

A video show is arranged depicting the role of a pathologist in making the diagnosis for right treatment.