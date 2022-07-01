Patidar leaders suggest giving govt benefits to poor Patidars



Ahmedabad: Khodaldham President Naresh Patel visited the Jagannath temple and took god’s blessings there following which he attended an important meeting of Patidar leaders in Ahmedabad.

Before the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, a meeting of Patidar leaders was held on Thursday.

Apart from Naresh Patel, members of six leading organisations of Patidar community were also present where they decided to work together during this meeting.

The formation of an international federation of Patidars was discussed at the meeting which was attended by Naresh Patel, BJP MLA Babu Jamna Patel, Jairam Patel, Congress MP Ramesh Dudhwala, Patidar leader C.K. Patel, and Manibhai Patel.

The leaders of Khodaldham and Umiyadham met at Umiya campus in the Sola area of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

C.K. Patel presided over the meeting which is being considered significant to showcase the power of Patidars in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In this meeting, Naresh Patel discussed the issues of Patidar community.

C.K. Patel discussed the issue that other communities, including the Patidars, must also get the benefits of reservation in government jobs.

He emphasised that the time had come to remind the state government of its promises if they were not fulfilled.

Proper use of budget for non-reserved community was also discussed by C.K. Patel.

He said that even in Patidar community, many people came from poor sections of society, so they should also get the benefits of reservation in jobs and other government schemes and programmes.