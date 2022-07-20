Patient and Three Others Killed as Ambulance hits Toll Plaza at Shiroor

Udupi: In a horrific accident, four persons were killed and another seriously injured after an ambulance carrying a patient crashed into the Toll Plaza at Shiroor under the Byndoor Police Station limits on July 20.

The deceased have been identified as Manjunatha Madeva Naika, Lokesh Naika, Jyothi Naika and Gajanana Laxman Naika residents of Hadigeri Honnavar.

According to the police, an ambulance was carrying a patient, along with his wife and a relative, from Honnavar to the Kundapur Hospital. When the overspeeding ambulance reached Shiroor Toll Plaza, the driver lost control while applying brakes to slow down. The ambulance crashed into a pillar of the Toll Plaza. As a result, the patient, his wife and the relative were seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, but they breathed their last in the hospital without responding to the treatment. The Toll Plaza staff were also seriously injured in the accident.

The Byndoor Police registered the case and an investigation is on.