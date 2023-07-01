‘Patient First, Technology Later’ Advice from Dr Punja during Doctor’s Day Celebrations at FMMC

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Charitable Institutions, a 143-year healthcare and health educational institution celebrated Doctor’s Day on 1 July 2023.

Father Muller Medical College a unit of FMCI celebrated the day along with its Doctors keeping in observance of Dr B C Roy whose birth and death anniversary the Indian Nation celebrates as its National Doctors Day.

The baton for this year’s celebration was with the Department of General Surgery headed by Dr Clement Dsouza and his team. The meticulous arrangement and guests made the day a memorable event in the academic calendar year.

Dr Sadashiva Shanbhogue, District Surgeon and Medical Superintendent, of Wenlock District Hospital was the chief guest who spoke on the need of developing patience for the patient’s betterment. ‘A patient hearing of a patient will allay many issues’ and the importance of conveying the newer modalities in treatment in a manner understanding to the patient avoids undue commotion later.

Dr K S Dayakar Punja Former Chief of ENT FMMCH and Dr Raviraj Vittal, Visiting Consultant, Medical Gastroenterologist FMMCH were felicitated for their services to the Institutions. Dr Punja’s 4 decades stint at Father Muller was a shining example of leadership, education, motivation and guide has healed patients and brightened many doctors. Dr Raviraj Vittal whose 3 decades of service to Father Muller is noteworthy because of his punctuality, and dedication to his patients has gained him a reputation as a doctor of goodwill. Dr Kuldeep Moras current HOD ENT FMMCH and a student of Dr Punja acknowledged his mentor Guru and read the citation. Dr Roshan M, Professor and Head of Internal Medicine FMMCH read the citation of Dr Vittal.

In their reflections Dr Punja felt it was the constant support of the management to advance and innovate that lead them to success and the robust support of their colleagues, nurses, ward boys etc. have made them what they are. Dr Vittal felt he was gifted a lot from the Institutions rather than his wanting any recognition. The sense of punctuality, humility, and gratitude was what was given by the institutions which have had a marvellous effect on his life. He advised the new-age doctors to put the patient first rather than technology, as the patient needs to be heard rather than being advised.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, congratulated Dr K S Dayakar Punja and Dr Raviraj Vittal for their unstinted decades of service to the institutions was noteworthy. The tall stature yet humble nature of Dr Punja or the simplistic person in Dr Vittal shows that modesty and empathy go a long way. The fact that many doctors in the region have their professional beginnings in FMCI and when invited for a felicitation – it just feels like homecoming. He acknowledged the services of the doctors in bringing in healing to the Institutions and also asked them to be in gratitude to their team of nurses, wardsmen, and technicians as a team healthcare is a success.

He thanked Dr Sadashiva for the yeoman service rendered during COVID and prayed for his continued service to humanity at the District Hospital.

Dr Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent welcomed the gathering and briefed the work of Dr Sadashiva, whose contribution to the war on COVID is most noteworthy and an apt person as the Medical Superintendent of the District Wenlock Hospital. Dr Clement D’Souza provided the bio sketch of the chief guest, saying that in his Alma Mater, Dr Sadashiva shared the same dorm room for 3 years and is an example of humbleness and knowledge.

Members of the Management Committee and doctors from the Institutions were part of the programme. Dr Harshinie Vinaya K and Dr Reshmina Clara D’Souza Senior Residents of the Department of Surgery were the comparers for the day.

