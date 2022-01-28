Patna police rule out arrest of coaching centre teachers for now



Patna: In relief to teachers of coaching centres who are facing charges of provoking the students and job aspirants in the ongoing agitation against RRB and NTPC exams, police in Patna on Thursday ruled out any arrests now.

Senior Superintendent, Patna, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, said that FIRs have been registered against teachers and owners of coaching institutes in different police stations but the department is not looking at immediate arrests.

“We have decided to give them a fair chance. We have video footage of social media like Youtube, Whatsapp and Twitter. This video footage will be cross checked with the statements of accused teachers and then take action against them,” he said.

Patna police has registered FIRs against ‘Khan Sir’, S.K. Jha, ‘Navin Sir’, ‘Amarnath Sir’, Gagan Pratap, and Gopal Verma for provoking students and job aspirants through their respective Youtube channels.

The SSP has said that the FIRs have been registered against them on the basis of evidence they have.

“We will serve notice to them wherein every teacher to appear before police and give logical arguments as proof to establish that they are not involved in circulating provocative videos and messages among students.

“During investigation, we have found that many Youtube, Facebook and Twitter accounts were used for live telecast of agitation. Such a practice has turned provocative for students to take part in the agitation,” he said.

The RRB had issued a notification of 35,000 posts at various level in Indian Railway and NTPC in 2019 and also conducted an examination. As all those who qualified were waiting for the posting, the RRB issued fresh notification for another examination last week and also said that the students have to give two examinations, in the form of preliminary and mains in future. This has provoked job aspirants and students to undertake agitation in Bihar.