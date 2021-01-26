Spread the love



















Patriotic Spirit Mark Republic Day Celebrations in Udupi

Udupi: An orderly parade by various contingents, and honouring achievers in various fields marked the Republic Day celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi district stadium, Ajjarkad here on January 26.

Angara S. Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport unfurled the national flag, delivered the Republic Day address and received the salute from the members of various troupes of police, NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides.

Minister Angara S. recalled the freedom struggle, the sacrifice of freedom fighters, the country’s sovereignty, rich and diverse culture, food production, development of science and technology, and other issues in his address. He underlined the development agenda of the State government and said that Chief Minister BSY has been implementing a series of welfare schemes for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden.

Raghupati Bhat MLA Udupi, Dinakar Babu president Zilla Panchayat, Sumithra Nayak president Udupi CMC, G Jagadeesha DC Udupi, Sadashiv Prabhu Additional DC, N Vishnuvardhan SP Udupi, Chethan R SP CSP, Dr Naveen Bhat CEO Udupi ZP, Kumarachandra Additional SP were present on the occasion.