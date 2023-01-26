Patriotic Spirit Mark Republic Day Celebrations in Udupi

Udupi: An orderly parade by various contingents, and honouring achievers in various fields marked the Republic Day celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi district stadium, Ajjarkad here on January 26.

Angara S. Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport and also the district minister in-charge unfurled the national flag, delivered the Republic Day address and received the salute from the members of various troupes of police, NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides.

In his message, Minister Angara S. recalled the freedom struggle, the sacrifice of freedom fighters, the country’s sovereignty, rich and diverse culture, food production, development in science and technology and other issues in his address. He underlined the development agenda of the State government and said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been implementing a series of welfare schemes for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden.

Various achievers in the field of Agriculture and Education were felicitated. Students from various schools and colleges presented a cultural programme on the occasion.

Raghupati Bhat MLA Udupi, Kurma Rao M Deputy Commissioner Udupi, Sumithra Nayak President Udupi CMC, Akshay H Machindra SP Udupi, Prasanna Kumar CEO Udupi Zilla Panchayath and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...