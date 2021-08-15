Spread the love



















Patriotic Spirit Marks 75th Independence Day Celebrations In Udupi District

Udupi: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated in patriotic spirit with pomp at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium Ajjarkad Udupi, here on Sunday, August 15.

V Sunil Kumar minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture hoisted the national flag. He received the guard of honour from the district police force.

Corona Warriors were honoured on the occasion.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh, Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan, ANF SP Nikhil, ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, CMC President Sumithra Nayak, Additional DC Sadashiv Prabhu and others were present

Like this: Like Loading...