Patriotic Spirit Marks 77th Independence Day Celebrations In Udupi District

Udupi: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated in the patriotic spirit at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium Ajjarkad Udupi here, on August 15.

Laxmi Hebbalkar state minister for women and Child welfare and also district minister incharge hoisted the national flag. She received the guard of honour from the district police force, NCC, Scouts and Guides.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari, Udupi SP Akshay H Machindra, ZP CEO Prasanna H, Additional DC Mamatha and others were present.

