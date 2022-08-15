Patriotic Spirit Marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations in Udupi District

Udupi: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated in patriotic spirit at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium Ajjarkad here, on August 15.

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport S Angara hoisted the national flag. Later, Minister Angara received the guard of honour from the district police force.

Commonwealth Games winner Gururaj Poojary, Top scorers of the district in the 2021-22 SSLC and PUC exams and other achievers were honoured on the occasion.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M, Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan, ZP CEO Prasanna Kumar, CMC President Sumithra Nayak, Additional DC and others were also present.

