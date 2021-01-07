Spread the love



















Pause Bhoro Ailo, Ani Malo Bhizailo! Surprise Rain Dampens Roce Event, Ending with Rain Dance

Pause Bhoro Ailo, Ani Malo Bhizailo! ( It rained so heavily, and the Roof was totally Soaked) Surprise Rain Dampens Roce Celebration, Ending with Rain Dance

Mangaluru: It was one of the traditional ROCE function in Bejai-Kapikad, Mangaluru that I had ever attended- the home was well decorated traditionally to match the Catholic community, and the celebration was PURE TRADITIONAL. Kudos to the family of the would-be Bridegroom for an unique and traditional Roce. For those who are not familiar as to what Roce is- Marriage is considered one of the biggest events in one’s life. Especially in India, the diversity of culture has brought about a variety of rituals prior to the actual ceremony. Since India is a country with Hindu majority, the ‘Mehndi’ ceremony before the wedding is quite common all over. Christians on the other hand are a minority. The equivalent of a ‘Mehndi’ is a ‘Roce’.

And it was last night, Wednesday 6 January 2021 around 10.50 pm, and what a coincidence it was, after the Dj had ended belting out a few dance, Bollywood and techno dance numbers, it was time for the revelers to sing the Konkani Goan song “Yeuvnke maka zaina Signora, yeunvke maka zaina baile mhoji ghara na, yeuvke maka zaina (2)……Pause bhoro ailo, ani malo bhizailoThine bothli soro mhojo maliareche urlo (2)”- ( Its raining heavy, and the roof is totally wet) and at the same time it poured heavily, and we all did a rain dance, to lower our drunken spree. It rained for nearly 15-20 minutes and the whole venue was flooded, so also few of the streets in the City. Now bridegroom is totally worried, since his wedding reception is planned outdoors on Friday night- and if it rains it will be a total disaster, since the event management team have planned a well-decorated and ritzy-glitzy extravaganza.

Rain in January, is something strange-which never happens- but seems like we are in a global warming- it would rain during any month of the year. As per the Weatherman, rains are expected, mild to heavy until 10 January 2021. So if you are planning or planned any outdoor events, you are at risk, because rain God could put a spell on your function. Even though the weather conditions have remained almost dry over the southern parts of the country for the past few days, the Coastal districts have seen some rains during the past couple of days during late night. While many were fast asleep last night, those who were out on the street, will know how hard it rained for nearly 15-20 minutes- and many were totally drenched in the heavy downfall.

Last night’s rain was quite enough to dampen the soil, created some cool temperature, was a relief for plants and trees, etc etc. Also the Cool breeze spread a blanket of pleasant weather around bringing down the heat considerably. The breeze was accompanied by rain, a few thunders that continued for a short time. The drizzle gave some respite from the dryness the city had endured for over the last few days. The rain was enough to wet some of the items or clothes left out to dry. But we should be all happy that at least, this rain has cooled down the temperature a bit- and if it continues for the next few days- I bet everyone will have a cool and pleasant sleep at night.

As per weatherman, during the next few days left in January, several parts of the country are likely to witness rains. The temperatures may have been settling above normal but rain in the Coastal district is covering up excellently. The unexpected rain that took Mangaluru by surprise last night made January the rainiest night for the second time. It is learnt that Mangaluru and Coastal district receive the lowest rainfall in January, i.e., 1.8 mm, however, due to the presence of a confluence zone, the city has been receiving a fairly good amount of rain in the last two days.

Presently, the maximum temperature in Mangaluru is settling one degree below normal, and the minimum temperature that is settling 4 degrees above than the normal is expected to take a dip and come down to normal in next 24-48 hours, according to the meteorological department. After 24 hours, light rain is likely at several places of Mangaluru, after which the weather will go dry in the Education Hub. People of Mangaluru can finally get over the monotony of dry weather that has been persisting for the last few weeks. Yes, Mangaluru is receiving light rain and is expected to witness on and off showers for the next couple of days.