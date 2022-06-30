Pavithra Shetty crowned 1st Runner-up and Mrs Fitness Queen in Mrs UAE International contest

UAE: Puttur- Pavithra Shetty crowned 1st runner up and also Mrs Fitness Queen in the Mrs UAE International contest held on 26th of June, 2022 at Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis presented by Being Muskaan. The most Elite, prestigious, and honourable title both Men and Women can get. One of the most transparent pageants in the Middle east.

This brand for women empowerment and real-life Hero’s was launched by Meena Asrani. She has been an international model and the winner of several titles like Mrs India Universe UAE, Mrs India Universe Popular, Owner of Unity Awards UAE etc. She is also a jury member of the international fashion walk and also an international model groomer.

Pavithra is a working professional and also a Karate instructor. Being the mother of a 3-year-old boy. She has been living and working in the UAE for the last 9 years. Pavithra Shetty was born and raised in Puttur. She is a mother, a working professional and a karate Instructor who lives in the UAE for the past 9 years.

A 4th Degree Black belt holder with over 25 years of experience practising and teaching Karate. She has participated and officiated in various karate competitions at the district, state and national levels and has won several championships and accolades. Her recent achievement was winning 2nd place in the Karate Budokan Cup 2022 held on the 11th of June in Dubai.

Since childhood, she showed great interest in learning different arts in addition to being outstanding in her academics. She inspires people to follow their hearts and pursue their passion to be successful in every walk of life.