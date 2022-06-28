Pawan Hans chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea, 5 rescued



Mumbai: A Pawan Hans helicopter made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea water near the Sagar Kiran oil-rig off Mumbai High Fields, around 175 km off the country’s commercial capital, official sources said here on Tuesday.

The chopper was carrying at least 7 passengers and 2 pilots and at least 5 have been saved from the sea-water so far.

The rescue was carried out by ONGC vessel Malviya-16 and a boat from the oil rig Sagar Kiran, while the Indian Coast Guard has also deployed its aerial and marine assets in the efforts.

The cause of the emergency landing on water is not immediately clear and rescue operations are underway, said an ONGC official.