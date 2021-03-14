Spread the love



















Pawar slams Maha Guv ‘for not fulfilling constitutional duties’



Pune: In its entire history, Maharashtra has never witnessed a Governor who does not fulfill the responsibilities of democracy and the Constitution, but this “unfortunate miracle” has been performed by the present incumbent, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said here on Sunday.

Slamming the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, but without naming him, Pawar said that it is his (Governor’s) responsibility to implement the recommendations of the Constitution as per the powers vested in the state government and the cabinet.

The NCP supremo’s sharp comments came when he was asked a question about the 4-month delay by the Raj Bhawan in clearing the list of 12 Governor-nominated Members of Legislative Council, submitted to Koshyari around November 6 last year.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress had sent the MLCs’ list which includes personalities like Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, Eknath Khadse and Naseem Khan among others.

Pawar recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi — when he was the Gujarat CM — had to endure a similar situation in his own state and used to make complaints of the Governor creating obstacles.

“It is worrisome that in a state like Maharashtra, the Governor is acting in this fashion while the Central government is quietly watching,” rued Pawar.

In the past also Pawar has targeted the Governor including on January 25 when he said that Koshyari has time to meet Kangana (Ranaut) but not meet the kisan (farmers), after a delegation of farmers’ could not meet him at the Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum.

Prior to that, in October 2020, the NCP chief had taken a swipe at the Governor’s coffee-table book launch which had ‘omitted’ the early morning swearing-in ceremony of a two-man government headed by then Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, which tumbled barely within 80 hours.