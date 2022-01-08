‘Pay us Fair Compensation for Our Land or Face Protests’- Bhoomalikara Horata Samiti NH-169

Mangaluru: During a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Bhoomalikara Horata Samiti NH-169 demanded that fair compensation be given to those who hand over land for the four-laning of the Mangaluru-Moodbidri-Karkala National Highway stretch. Addressing the media personnel, Samiti president Mariamma Thomas said that the government has made a notification to acquire land in Sanoor, Beluvai, Padumarnad, Tenka Mijar, Badaga Yedapadavu, Badaga Ulipady, Mooduperar, Kandavara, Muloor, Tiruvail and Kudupu villages, for widening the national highway.

She further said “As the authorities have fixed a low value for agricultural land, which will be acquired, over 230 landowners have brought a stay against the acquisition process from the high court. However, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are yet to file objections to the stay order in the court. The officials have failed to fix the market value for the land to be acquired. The alignment for the road work was changed for the benefit of influential persons. Landowners are not against the road widening”.

“We are also going through difficulties due to the traffic congestion on the said road. We want the stretch to be developed, but we need fair compensation for the land that we lose. It is kind of a shame that the officials are still clueless on the extent of land that will be acquired for the purpose. There is a lack of clarity regarding the collection of GST in the land acquisition. Due to lack of understanding, 12% GST is collected from landowners during the distribution of compensation” added Mariamma. “What is the logic of collecting GST, when landowners lose their land for development?” she questioned.

Also speaking Brijesh Shetty, a member of the Samithi said, “While referring to a statement purportedly made by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, that over 65% of the land has been acquired for the project, I say it was far from the truth, as more than 230 people who lost land have brought a stay against the land acquisition. Only 15% of the converted land has been acquired so far,”.

The Samithi members have warned that if their demands are not met they will organize protests, hunger strikes, block NH 169, and many other ways to win their battle and get justice.