PayCM posters: NCR complaint lodged against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar



Bengaluru: Karnataka police on Saturday registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) against Opposition leader K. Siddaramaiah and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in connection with the grand-old party’s ‘PayCM’ poster campaign.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had on Friday pasted the ‘PayCM’ posters with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s picture on it challenging the state government’s order.

The police had detained Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and others for pasting ‘PayCM’ posters and released them later near the Race Course Road in Bengaluru.

Police said that the said Congress leaders had not taken permission to protest and pasted PayCM posters on the road.

The Congress has intensified ‘PayCM’ posters campaign targeting the ruling BJP on “corruption” charges.

Bommai had on Wednesday ordered an inquiry after “PayCM” posters with the photo of him surfaced in several parts of Bengaluru, and said it is an insult to him and the state.

The Contractors’ Association has alleged that ruling BJP leaders have to be paid 40 per cent commission for getting contracts of all government projects. The Association has also written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice seeking action.

Recently, Surjewala had also chaired a meeting in connection with the gearing up ‘PayCM’ posters further.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said that making personal attacks is condemnable.

“Kempanna, from Contractors’ Association, who had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi is not a contractor at all. The investigating agencies have asked him for the proof and he has refused to give evidence,” Karjol said.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said: “This is an era of PM Modi, the time of development. There should be a fight on development issues and personal attacks should not be made.”

