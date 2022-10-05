Peace and Joy Comes Alive in Bengaluru Peace Carnival

Bengaluru: Over three hundred bikers, cyclists and walkers took part in a Peace Carnival held in Bengaluru on Sunday, 2nd October 2022 which was the day that Mahatma Gandhi was born as the messiah of Non-Violence. He made the legacy of India for Peace world-renowned by his Peaceful nonviolent resistance against colonization which Brought India its Freedom from British Rule.

But Acts of violence, Aggression conflicts wars go on unabated and our beautiful planet is on the verge of self-destruction. We are dominated by a Culture of Violence. A new world order under the leadership of children and youth is urgently needed in order to grow a Culture of PEACE.

The PEACE CARNIVAL was organized as a celebration of LOVE, PEACE and JOY. The celebration was flagged off by a girl student of Parikrma School at ASHOKA PILLAR, a symbolic monument of Ashoka to bring Peace. A convoy of 200 motorcycle riders, 100 cyclists and others took part in Peace Carnival.

Report by: Rekha Nair

