Peace and Reconciliation Day at St Joseph’s School CBSE-Bengaluru



Bengaluru: St Joseph’s School CBSE-Bengaluru in association with Rotary Club and SEED Foundation commemorated the 76th anniversary of the nuclear bombing of the Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki and paid tribute to the life of Late Rev Fr Stan Swamy SJ through an evening of music and cultural events.

Rev Fr Dionysius Vas SJ, Provincial, Karnataka Jesuit Province, Katsumasa Maruo, Deputy Consul General of Japan, other Japanese, South African and Indian dignitaries graced the program. Rev Fr Rohan D’Almeida, the Principal of St Joseph’s School CBSE played the perfect host for this solemn event which was well appreciated by the audience.

The Student Representatives of the school, performed a candle lit march to honour the contributions of Late Rev Fr Stan Swamy SJ among the tribals of Jharkhand for over 30 years of his life. Fr Stan was an 83 year old Jesuit priest and a tribal rights activist who died on 05 July 2021 and the school observed one month of his passing on the same day the world celebrates Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day as Peace and Reconciliation Day.

The key dignitaries’ speeches were well received by the audience as the message of Peace and Reconciliation resonates with all irrespective of one’s background. Rev Fr Dionysius Vas SJ, paid a tribute to the undying resilience of the human spirit by sharing anecdotes from the actual D-Day of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as experienced by Late Rev Fr Pedro Aruppe, the former Superior General of Society of Jesus. Katsumasa Maruo, Deputy Consul General of Japan, reiterated Japan’s commitment to work closely with India towards the common goal of world peace.

The solemn speeches were interspersed with melodious music and lively mimes. Creative art work of budding artists along the theme of Peace and Reconciliation enhanced the auditorium and audience were invited to share their personal peace message on a huge board placed at the entrance. The evening ended with a sumptuous dinner and the audience left the venue carrying the message of Peace and Reconciliation for the world outside.

