Spread the love



















‘Peace in Afghanistan to strengthen regional stability, spur economic activity’



Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that peace in Afghanistan would help strengthen regional stability, spur economic activity and connectivity.

Pakistan is committed to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan, Qureshi said on Thursday in a meeting with visiting Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s continuing efforts for facilitating humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan given the challenges being faced by the Afghan people, according to the statement.

Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas, saying that the meeting had provided an opportunity to build upon the earlier exchanges held during his visit to Kabul in October, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, outcomes of the meetings of working groups on strengthening bilateral and transit trade regime and facilitating movement of people by land and air were shared, the statement added.

Like this: Like Loading...