Peak Hours Competition by 15 A & 15 A City Buses result in a Accident near Bejai Church

Mangaluru: No matter how many times the traffic police warn these bus drivers to drive under speed limits and not to put the lives of passengers , pedestrians and motorists in risk, they still never quit their old habits. The scene of these private city buses plying during peak morning and evening hours is kind of scary to look at, the way they overtake each other, speeding and honking and creating a hazardous situation. They are like angels of death threatening the lives of commuters and pedestrians. Anf of late, due to the new concretized roads and the extra width of these new roads, the bus drivers self-proclaimed dominance over the busy city roads and highways has increased two-fold. Bus drivers that cross speed limits are a menace to the traffic, and to find a solution to these, neither the district administration and traffic police department has found a suitable method to deal with?

It should be also noted that Bus drivers/conductors have caused havoc in the city with their high-handed attitude, with no respect either for traffic rules or for the police, let alone fellow commuters. They have known to intimidate other commuters with their incessant, unreasonable honking, and for pedestrians, they are a constant nuisance. In spite of many bus-related accidents in the City, the carelessness and rudeness of the bus crew haven’t stopped and still continues with the “Don’t Care’ kind of attitude. Recently two people were killed in a bus and motorbike accident -these two-wheeler riders were definitely not the first victims of speeding buses, and if stringent measures are not taken immediately, they may not be the last ones either.

So while talking about the carelessness, rudeness coupled with speeding due to competition in order to make extra collections, this morning around 8 am, two private city buses – Suprabatha Travels bearing registration no KA 19 AB 2308, and Ashel Travels bearing Reg No KA 19 AC 6183, both buses plying on the same route from Mangaladevi in the City towards Panambur-Katipalla- Surathkal, got into an accident, with Suprabatha bus bumping hard into the rear end of Ashel Travel bus stopped to pick up passengers near Bejai bus shelter.

As per the conductor of Ashel travel, “We have been always facing trouble with the crew of Suprabatha bus, during morning and evening rush hours, where they try to overtake us in order to pick up more passengers, being the same route we also ply on. The Suprabatha bus has been following us and trying to pass our bus, which had started from Kankanady. While our bus made a stop near Bejai bus shelter, the other bus which was following close to us, and the driver who was not quick enough in applying the brake, bumped into our bus, causing more damage to their bus than ours. We have been going through this kind of road rage for a long time, and there has been no end to it”.

Shanthi, aged 59, a passenger of Suprabatha bus speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “I travel from Kankanady to Surathkal for my work at a factory, and no matter, which 15 A bus that I board, every one of them is very scary to travel on, leaving me with no other choice. They all speed due to their timing and competition, thereby putting our lives in risk. This morning the speeding and competition drama between these two buses had started from Kankanady until they bumped into each other near Bejai. I wonder why the traffic police are not taking any action on these reckless drivers. Many times when they drive rash on the Kulur bridge, I simply close my eyes, not able to bear their attitude. Hope the concerned authorities will come up with a proper solution to end the rudeness and carelessness of the bus crew”.

Looking at the present situation of how the bus drivers and conductors behave, and since the law has failed and police have done nothing to stop the menace, I think people’s power should come in and teach a much-needed lesson to such bus drivers and conductors. Hopefully, such lessons by the public/commuters would take a cue and correct themselves from their behaviours.