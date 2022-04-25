Peculiar Type of Megalithic Burial found at Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada

The megalithic culture was a dominating culture in South India and Karnataka. It was known for its fascinating burials and curious data. The Southern West Coast of Karnataka and Kerala recorded very special types of Megaliths like Rock-Cut-Caves scooped out in the laterite earth.

A peculiar type of rock-cut cave has been found at the Aturu-Kundaje government cashew nut plantation near Ramakunja of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, says Prof. Murugeshi T., Associate Professor and H.O.D. department of History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva, in his press release issued on April 25.

Normally, a 2.5 or 3 feet circular opening in the centre is cut into the laterite about a meter deep and the bottom is cut into a hemispherical shape with various depths and circumferences. These types of rock-cut caves are common on the southwest coast of Karnataka. A small variation is found in Kerala, with side openings in the subsurface, but the central opening was common in both cases.

In the case which is presently under study, there is no central opening but there is a huge engraving of a circle about 7 feet in diameter found above the laterite surface and exactly below it in the same dimension, a hemispherical cave with a side opening about 2 feet in height has been found. This side entrance is designed like a doorframe and is oriented in the northeast direction.

Usually, Megalithic burials are marked by stone circles, menhirs and stone Carnes. But, this is the first time in India that a sepulchral is found marked by a circle or a Zero. This brings up interesting questions like, did Megalithians know Zero or did they invent it first?

Perhaps this is the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada, says Prof. Murugeshi T. No grave items were found inside the cave, but in the centre, an alter like pit is noticed which is also curious evidence. Very small pieces of red, black and red pottery are found in small quantities in the cave. Most probably, the cave had been robbed by the locals.

I am thankful to Nischith and his family for their local hospitality and grateful to Yusuf Haider of National Gold and Diamonds, Mangalore for providing the vehicle. I also appreciate my students, Shreyas, Goutham, Shariq, Karthik, Dishanth and Vishal Rai for their hard work for 2 days in exploring the cave.