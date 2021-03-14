Spread the love



















Pedal for Green! 26-year-old Youth Shravan Kumar to Pedal 6000 kms from Mluru to Imphal

Pedal for Green! 25-year-old Youth Shravan Kumar to Pedal 6000 km from Mangaluru to Imphal-the Capital City of Manipur, to meet people and spread awareness on Climate Change. The flag-off of his Cycling Journey will be on Monday, 15 March 2021 at 8 am from Rotary Balabhavana, Mannagudda, Mangaluru, which will be donor by Rtn Major Donor M Ranganath Bhat (Dist Governor-RI Dist 3181) and JCI Sen Soujanya Hegde (Zone President-Zone XV)

Mangaluru: After pedalling successfully to 3.2 lakh villages in India in 2018, 26-year-old G Shravan Kumar is back again with his cycle to pedal 6,000 km from Mangaluru to Imphal. Under the campaign ‘Pedal For Green (PFG)’, Shravan Kumar, a passionate cyclist and member of JCI aims to create awareness on Climate Change that is impacting everyone.

G SHRAVAN KUMAR

Addressing media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Shravan said that PFG is an initiative to create awareness of the environment among the common mass. “This campaign will bring people closer to nature by motivating them to plant trees and reduce greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere thereby, controlling climate change.” He had already undertaken a cycle expedition in 2018 to promote cleanliness, usage of dustbins and proper disposal of plastics as a part of the Swacch Bharath campaign. He covered 18 states starting from New Delhi, cycled 10000 KMs through Kashmir, Nepal up to Kanyakumari.

Rotary International District 3181 and JCI India Zone XV have come forward to support Shravan’s cause. Insurance and other formalities have been undertaken by Rotary Club of Hillside, while his Cycling Kit has been sponsored by Jyoti Cycle and Fitness Co, Mangaluru. Both the organisations will help him to connect with target groups, community and organisations en-route his expedition. He will be given adequate support to conduct his campaign at the places of visits by networking with the interest groups.

On his plan, Shravan, who works as a tour operator said that 70 days of the expedition would cover 6,000 Kms and 10 states, starting from Mangaluru to Imphal passing through hundreds of cities, villages meeting people and spreading awareness on Climate Change. The Objectives of the campaign is -To Educate and spread awareness among the people about the need of planting trees; Create awareness among people towards planting only the native saplings; Creating awareness among people towards planting Miyawaki Forest and Permaculture; and Create awareness with the help of social media to reach everyone.

Along with Shravan Kumar present during the press meet were-Rtn Dr Shivaprasad K- Assistant Governor, Rotary International District 3181, Rtn Dinesh Mallya- Zonal Lieutenant RID 3181/Rotary Club Mangalore Hillside, Rtn Praveen Udupa- Rotary Club Mangalore Hillside and Jc Prashanth Shetty-President, JCI Lalbagh, Mangaluru.

Recalling his 2018 expedition, as many as 3.2 lakh villages, 2,200 cities spread across 18 states and two international territories. This is how much then 23-year-old Shravan Kumar from Mangaluru rode on his bicycle with one motto: to promote cleanliness and usage of dustbins in 2018. With a basic bicycle, a tricolour, some clothes, a tent and just Rs 2,000 in his wallet, G Shravan Kumar from Gurupur had set on his expedition from the NCR on 5 May 2018 and culminated his journey on 4 November 2018 at Kanyakumari pedalling through Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He also rode through areas in Nepal and Bhutan.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Shravan said “My mission was to promote the usage of dustbins. Throughout my journey, I visited various outlets and hawkers and stressed the importance of using dustbins. I personally monitored a few cases and ensured waste was dumped in the dustbin. Another mission is to promote unity and that’s why I have been using the tricolour on the bicycle,”.

“The journey had been a mixed bag. But I cherish some best moments in the picturesque Jammu and Kashmir, where a young boy sponsored my Kahwa tea. I also faced a few untoward incidents where crackers were burst along his path. I also cherish the 14 days I spent in Punjab and Haryana with just Rs 60” said Shravan. The youngster also has an achievement to boast of: During his stint, he became the first Indian civilian to cycle from Pokhara to Muktinath in Nepal. Just as Shravan’s bicycle got worn out in Lucknow and he got blanked about continuing his journey, it was Dr Y Bharath Shetty, MLA, Mangaluru North, who through his contacts in Uttar Pradesh got the youngster a new bicycle.

“During my last cycling journey I wanted Swachh Bharath campaign to be added in the school curriculum; Strict fine should be levied on those who litter; There should be a law mandating dustbins outside every shop; The government needs to build public toilets at every 5 km. I intended to reach out to the government through the Ramakrishna Mission. This time I want to bring awareness on Climate Change, and want to bring people closer to nature by motivating them to plant trees and reduce greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere thereby, control climate change. With the support of Rotary, JCI and others I think I will succeed in this mission aimed for a good cause” said Shravan Kumar.