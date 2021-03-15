Pedaling for Green, 26-year-old Youth Shravan Kumar’s 6000 kms Cycling Tour Flagged Off

Spread the love



















Pedaling for Green, 26-year-old Youth Shravan Kumar’s 6000 kms Cycling Tour from Mangaluru to Imphal-Manipur Flagged Off on Monday, 15 March 2021 at 8 am near Rotary Balabhavan, Mannagudda, Mangaluru by Rtn Major Donor M Ranganath Bhat (Dist Governor-RI Dist 3181) and JCI Sen Soujanya Hegde (Zone President-Zone XV), in the presence of other Rotarians and Jaycees,



Mangaluru: The day finally arrived for 26-year-old Youth Shravan Kumar who is set to Pedal 6000 kms from Mangaluru to Imphal-the Capital City of Manipur, to meet people and spread awareness on Climate Change. The flag-off of his Cycling Journey was held this Monday, 15 March 2021 morning at 8 am near Rotary Balabhavana, Mannagudda, Mangaluru, which was done by Rtn Major Donor M Ranganath Bhat (Dist Governor-RI Dist 3181) and JCI Sen Soujanya Hegde (Zone President-Zone XV), in the presence of other Rotarians and Jaycees.

SHRAVAN KUMAR WITH HIS PARENTS & SISTER

Prior to the flag-off Shravan Kumar said, “Pedal For Green is an initiative to create awareness on the environment among the common mass. This campaign will bring people closer to nature by motivating them to plant trees and reduce greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere thereby, controlling climate change. The Objectives of the campaign is -To Educate and spread awareness among the people about the need of planting trees; Create awareness among people towards planting only the native saplings; Creating awareness among people towards planting Miyawaki Forest and Permaculture; and Create awareness with the help of social media to reach every one”.

.“During my last cycling journey where I pedaled from New Delhi through Kashmir, Nepal and Kanyakumari covering a distance of 10,000 Km I wanted Swachh Bharath campaign to be added in the school curriculum; Strict fine should be levied on those who litter; There should be a law mandating dustbins outside every shop; The government needs to build public toilets at every 5 km. I intended to reach out to the government through Ramakrishna Mission. This time I want to bring awareness on Climate Change, and want to bring people closer to nature by motivating them to plant trees and reduce greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere thereby, control climate change. With the support of Rotary, JCI and others I think I will succeed in this mission aimed for a good cause” added Shravan.



Prior to the flag-off Rtn Major Donor M Ranganath Bhat (Dist Governor-RI Dist 3181) and JCI Sen Soujanya Hegde (Zone President-Zone XV) spoke a few words of wisdom and wished Shravan all success in his mission, and assured him all support and help from Rotary and Jaycees throughout hsi journey in his time of needs. (Watch video below for their speech) Rotary International District 3181 and JCI India Zone XV have come forward to support Shravan’s cause. Insurance and other formalities have been undertaken by Rotary Club of Hillside, while his Cycling Kit has been sponsored by Ganesh Nayak , owner of Jyoti Cycle and Fitness Co, Mangaluru Both the organisations will help him to connect with target groups, community and organisations en-route his expedition. He will be given adequate support to conduct his campaign at the places of visits by networking with the interest groups.

On his plan, Shravan, who works as a tour operator, during his 70 days of expedition would cover 6,000 Kms and 10 states, starting from Mangaluru to Imphal passing through hundreds of cities, villages meeting people and spreading awareness on Climate Change. Rtn Dr Shivaprasad K- Assistant Governor, Rotary International District 3181, Rtn Dinesh Mallya- Zonal Lieutenant RID 3181/Rotary Club Mangalore Hillside, and Jc Prashanth Shetty-President, JCI Lalbagh, Mangaluru also spoke and wished Shravan all success in his cycling adventure. Rtn Praveen Udupa- Rotary Club Mangalore Hillside compered the flag-off ceremony.

It should be noted that Shravan, after pedaling successfully through 3.2 lakhs villages in India in 2018, he is back again with his cycle to pedal 6,000 kms from Mangaluru to Imphal. A passionate cyclist and member of JCI, Shravan aims to create awareness on Climate Change that is impacting everyone. Earlier he had undertaken a cycle expedition in 2018 to promote cleanliness, usage of dustbins and proper disposal of plastics as a part of Swacch Bharath campaign. He covered 18 states starting from New Delhi, cycled 10000 KMs through Kashmir, Nepal up to Kanyakumari. Team Mangalorean wishes Shravan Kumar all success in his Cycling Mission for a Climate Change.