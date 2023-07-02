Pedestrian Hit by Ambulance at Talapady Dies on Spot

Mangaluru: A pedestrian died on the spot after he was hit by a speeding Ambulance in front of the Maroli Bar Talapady here, on July 2.

The deceased has been identified as Francis D’Souza (62) from Mangalpady, Herur.

According to sources, while Francis was crossing the road at Talapady, he was hit by a speeding Ambulance moving from Kerala towards Mangaluru.

Due to the impact, Francis was thrown to the ground and died on the spot. The ambulance driver took Francis immediately to the Government Wenlock Hospital.

A case has been registered at the Mangalore South Police Station and further investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...