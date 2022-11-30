Pedestrian killed after being hit by Bus at Brahmavar

Udupi: A pedestrian was killed on the spot after he was hit by a bus while crossing the National Highway 66 at Brahmavar here on November 30 night.

The deceased has been identified as Shekar, a resident of Handady, Brahmavar.

According to the police, an express bus on its way to Udupi from Kundapur hit Shekar while he was crossing the national highway. Shekar died on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Brahmavar Police Station and an investigation is on.