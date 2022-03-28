Pedestrian Only Sultan Bathery-Tannirbhavi Hanging Bridge to Come Up Soon

Mangaluru: Er Arun Prabha, the General Manager (Technical) of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) speaking to Team Mangalorean said , “The long pending dream of the people of Mangaluru, to have a pedestrian-only hanging bridge between Sultan Bathery and Tannirbhavi, across the Phalguni river, will be a reality soon. A 260 m long hanging bridge with a 3 m wide pedestrian pass will be constructed at a height of 15 m, to connect Sultan Bathery and Tannirbavi. “The bridge will be designed by the agency that bags the tender on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model. A three-month time-frame has been given for the contractor to prepare the design, and the work should be completed in another 12 months.

Er Arun Prabha, the GM (Technical) -MSCL

He further said, “The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has earmarked Rs 45 crore for the project, which was planned two decades ago. In fact, the then chief minister B S Yeddyurappa had laid the foundation stone for a hanging bridge at Sultan Battery in August 2010. Later, one more foundation laying ceremony was held for the same project after two years, in January 2013. Though the construction began in 2012, it was shelved because of a shortage of funds. Recently, the MSCL has decided to construct the hanging bridge under its Sea Link project, which will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 84 crore”.

“While the hanging bridge will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore, the remaining funds under the Sea Link project will be utilised for the implementation of various tourism development initiatives at Sultan Battery, Tannirbhavi and at the jetties in the area. The hanging bridge will be constructed at a location near the historic Sultan Bathery watchtower, which is said to have been built by Tipu Sultan. Once the bridge is constructed, tourists arriving at Sultan Bathery may walk on the hanging bridge to Tannirbavi Beach on the western side. There will also be an Open Air Theatre and water sports park ” added Er Arun Prabha. .