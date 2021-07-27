Spread the love



















Pegasus snooping row: Oppn in RS to stick to demand for probe



New Delhi: The logjam over the Pegasus snooping row in the Rajya Sabha is likely to continue on Tuesday as the opposition is not relenting on the government offer.

On Monday, the government offered talks to resolve the issue and said on the floor that it is willing to discuss the issue with the opposition.

Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh had alleged that the House is not functioning because the government is not agreeing to the legitimate demands of the parties.

He said, “The entire Opposition is united and wants to have a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue in the presence of the Prime Minister or the Home Minister and announce a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry into the scandal.”

On Monday, the Opposition forced repeated adjournments in the House as it was first adjourned till 12 noon, then till 2 p.m. and then again after several adjournments for the day.

The government has listed the Legislative Business in the House with Smriti Irani to move the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, the Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 is also to move for further discussion.

