Pejawar Swamiji Appeals to People of Manipur to Maintain Peace

Udupi: Shri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamij of Pejawar Math appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain Peace in the state.

In a letter, Swamiji stated, “We are very much pained about the development of violence these days in Manipur, an undivided part of our country. This type of development should not happen particularly in India, the country which very effectively taught the non-violence mantra to the world. It amounts to an insult that we are committing to the land, which has given us livelihood. It may be observed from the entire history of the world that nothing was achieved by any country from such violent attacks and atrocities”.

Our Ramayana and Mahabharata have vociferously stated these aspects. What are we going to achieve from these troubles and violence born out of some difference of opinion between two communities living together for a long time in Manipur? Have you ever thought about what message we are going to give to our future generations?

As stated by Lord Shri Krishna in Bhagwat Gita that if we resort to resentment, we lose our senses and in turn become a reason for the destruction of all of us. Therefore, the leaders of the communities engaged in fighting, very patiently think and analyse whether these destructive developments are necessary at all. What pride can be derived by attacking and torturing one or one community and destroying public property? Whether this pride is permanent? Not at all, this will lead to further meaningless developments. Moreover, somebody else may think of reaping the benefit of the quarrel between two communities.

Therefore, the people of Manipur immediately leave the violent path, discuss among themselves the difference of opinion and solve it in the larger interest and bright future of Manipur and India, thereby giving a good message to the entire country. Everybody should unitedly take an oath that no scope will be given to these types of undesirable non-beneficial social developments, which adversely affect the peace, progress, prosperity and development of the State. Our unity is our strength. Our differences become the strength of others.

Understanding this, let all the people unitedly put steps forward for the benefit of the State. It is our ardent wish. We also wish to inform you that if necessary, we are prepared to intermediate for talks and settlement for the betterment of the State, he stated.

